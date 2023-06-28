Tips to staying safe this Independence Day

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Light up the sky, not the EMS lights this July 4.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has released a list of safety tips regarding fireworks, in lieu of Independence Day.

In 2021, 9 people died and over 11,500 people were treated in emergency rooms for fireworks injuries, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

“Every year, we always end up getting a call to a fireworks related incident,” said Kyle Hovey, Slocomb Fire Chief. “That could be a fire or a personal injury to the person.”

It is important to know the firework laws in your area, as some municipalities have outlawed fireworks completely.

“I would recommend going to a professional fireworks show because those people are trained in it,” said Hovey.

A running list of Independence Day events in the Wiregrass can be found by clicking here.

