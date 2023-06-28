Recent deaths lead officials to warn of rip currents

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -While a day at the beach is often beautiful, even the most relaxing day can lead to disaster.

Recently, 11 victims have drowned in the Gulf of Mexico between the Florida Panhandle and Mobile, Alabama.

All it takes is a rip current, which can come at any time, regardless of weather.

“People think you have to have bad weather in order for rip currents to occur, which is actually further from the truth,” said Felecia Bowser, meteorlogist with the National Weather Service in Tallahassee. “There doesn’t have to be a cloud in the sky for rip currents to occur, so it can occur during sunny skies and of course, if there’s bad weather, the oceans are a little bit choppier anyway because you have increased wind speeds and things of that nature.”

Bowser also says rip currents won’t pull you under like many think, but the water will still pull you into the depths of the ocean.

If waves are coming in strong enough, always remember there is strength in numbers.

“Try to swim with a group, never get too far away from the shores, and make sure you stay with your party because in the event that you get too far away, you could possibly come across a current,” said Trooper Kendra McKinney with ALEA. “Then, no one can see you or they might not remember your last location.”

Unless you are not in the water, there’s always a chance to get caught in a current.

Bowser says it is best to stay calm and take these steps, as they could save your life.

“If you’re caught in a rip current, and you’re moving away from shore and you’re a pretty good swimmer, you can start to swim parallel to the shore,” said Bowser. “If you’re not the best swimmer and you’re caught up in a rip current, one thing you can do is to make yourself a float. Then, wave your hands and yell for help so somebody sees you.”

Always remember to use caution during a single red flag, avoid the water when there are two red flags and always consider a life jacket or floatation device when going to the water

