Mostly sunny and hot today

SYNOPSIS - Another warm morning that will lead into a very hot afternoon, the only good news is dew points will fall today and tomorrow so the heat index won’t be as high as it could be in this type of heat. Tomorrow will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the upper 90s right around 100°. Low end rain chances will return for the weekend so where we do see the rain will get a little relief from the heat. High temperatures will start to drop a little by the start of next week and the low end rain chances look to stick around most of the week as well. Take care of yourself in this heat over the next few days.

TODAY - Mostly sunny. High near 96°. Winds N 5-10 mph 5%

TONIGHT - Clear. Low near 73°. Winds Light NE 0%

TOMORROW - Sunny, very hot! High near 98°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 97° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 97° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 96° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 95° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 94° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 10-15 kts. Seas 2 Feet

