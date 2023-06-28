Long-time director leaving position at Girls Inc.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After helping girls become strong, smart and bold in the Wiregrass, Jaime Hale, the Executive Director at Girls Inc. is changing positions within the organization.

While growing up – Jaime Hale looked up to her dance teacher.

“As a 40-year-old something woman, I still think about this lady and the impact she had on my life,” Hale said. “And she really didn’t do anything, it was just having that one consistent adult in your life.”

And for several girls, she is that adult.

“Ms. Jaime has always been a really big part of my life,” Justyce Andrews, a classroom facilitator and former Girls Inc. girl, said. “She raised me up as a girl here at girls inc. And she inspired me in ways that other women in my life haven’t.”

Hale also inspires young women by instilling confidence in them.

“I forgot that this was an interview today and Ms. Jaime sent me a message and I was like, ‘Well, I hope that I look okay because I have pink hair,’ Aniyah Dent, a classroom facilitator, and former Girls Inc. girl, said. “And then Ms. Jamie texted me and said, ‘You have a right to express yourself with individuality and enthusiasm.”

Like how her dance teacher has inspired her to be a positive influence, Hale has inspired girls to do the same.

“My favorite thing is like, being able to build a relationship with the girls,” Charity Stephens, a classroom facilitator and former Girls Inc. girl said about her role. “I get to help change their life by telling them my experiences and stuff that I did, and just guiding them through because some the girls, they don’t have that at home.”

After 15 years of being a mentor, Hale has taken a new position within the organization on the national level. Hale will be the new Affiliate Engagement Director for Girls Inc. National.

“You’ve done a great job here and I really want you to just soar and do your thing in your new position,” Stephens told her.

Hale’s girls make leaving so much harder.

“They made me cry like a baby yesterday,” Hale said, as she dabbed a tear from one of her eyes.

To learn more about how Girls Inc. inspires the next generation of women and donate to the nonprofit, click here.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.