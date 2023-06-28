Judge rejects new trial in $500K award to former Dothan commissioner

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge rejected pleas for a new trial in the case of Dothan businessman Eddie Donaldson, ordered to pay $500,000 to a former worker he accused of embezzling.

His attorneys claim Donaldson, who owns special events venue Windmill Station, received inadequate representation during his defense of allegations that he knowingly accused contract employee Gayla White of thefts she did not commit.

Donaldson’s current attorneys believe his trial lawyer, John White, suffered from medical issues that impacted his abilities and may have resulted in the half million-dollar award.

The judge disagreed.

“The court was able to interact with defense counsel during the trial and at no time suspected that counsel’s cognitive abilities were diminished or limited in any way,” Houston County Circuit Judge Henry D. “Butch” Binford wrote in his denial of a new trial.

During a June 21 hearing, Donaldson’s legal team also made other claims that Binford rejected in his Wednesday order.

They also pointed out to the judge that police are the ones who arrested White and grand jurors indicted her.

For Gayla White, unrelated to John White, her ordeal began five years ago when Dothan police charged her with accepting $5,700 from those who planned events at Windmill Station but never turning that money over to Donaldson.

In April 2021, a jury cleared her of those charges, and soon afterward, she sued Donaldson for $4 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

A jury awarded her $500,000.

“It’s not easy every time I walk in (to the courthouse),” Gayla White said of her ordeal that she claims cost her a $ 70,000-a-year job and caused her public humiliation.

When arrested, White was a Dothan Planning Commissioner and 2-1-1 board member previously serving on the Dothan School Board.

Following Binford’s order, an appeal is possible.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.