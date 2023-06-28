Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Hot Days Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Rather hot weather continues this week, with highs well into the 90s, but humidity levels will remain relatively low through the end of the week. Look for deeper moisture to return this weekend, upping rain chances a bit for Saturday and Sunday. We’re eying better rain chances by the middle of next week.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 73°.  Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 96°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 76°.  Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 97° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 97° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 95° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 75° High: 90° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 5 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re tracking the remnants of Cindy and a few tropical waves, but development is unlikely through Thursday.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Former Arkansas Razorbacks and NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett (pictured) was identified as the...
Former Arkansas quarterback dead after drowning in Destin
Todd Eric Martin (pictured left), Diana Rosolilla Bryan (pictured center) and Lezair Hammick...
Three charged after target practice goes awry
A two-vehicle accident on Sunday in Ozark at the intersection of South Union Avenue and Adams...
Teen dies in two-vehicle Ozark crash
Alabama teen wins the Distinguished Young Woman of America of 2023
Alabama teen selected as Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2023

Latest News

Color The Weather 06-28-23
Color The Weather 06-28-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-28-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-28-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-28-23
Mostly sunny and hot today
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Tuesday, June 27, 2023