Hot Days Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Rather hot weather continues this week, with highs well into the 90s, but humidity levels will remain relatively low through the end of the week. Look for deeper moisture to return this weekend, upping rain chances a bit for Saturday and Sunday. We’re eying better rain chances by the middle of next week.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 73°. Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 96°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 76°. Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 97° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 97° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 95° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 90° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 5 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re tracking the remnants of Cindy and a few tropical waves, but development is unlikely through Thursday.

