Gamecocks running in new direction with head coach

Ty Mock will be taking over the Gamecocks cross country program for the 2023-24 season.
Ty Mock will be taking over the Gamecocks cross country program for the 2023-24 season.(New Brockton High School)
By Briana Jones
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WTVY) - The athletics staff at New Brockton High School continues to shift, as a new head cross country coach has been named.

According to an announcement on NBHS’ Facebook page, they announced Ty Mock would be taking over the role for both the high school and middle school programs for the 2023-24 season.

Mock, a graduate of Samson High School, is in his second year at the school. He has already been serving as an assistant coach for the Gamecocks junior varsity and varsity boys basketball programs.

