Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett dies at age 35, reports say

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett watches from the sideline at an NFL football game on...
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett watches from the sideline at an NFL football game on Sept. 25, 2016.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett has died at the age of 35.

According to the NFL, Mallett drowned on Tuesday while in Florida.

Further details about his drowning were not immediately made available.

He played quarterback for the Arkansas Razorbacks and went on to play seven seasons in the NFL with such teams as the New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.

“Our @RazorbackFB family lost an incredibly special person today,” Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek shared on Twitter. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and teammates of Ryan Mallett. #OneRazorback”

A third-round pick of the New England Patriots in the 2011 NFL Draft, Mallett was with the Patriots through the 2013 season before he was traded to the Texans. He ended his career with the Ravens in 2017, as reported by the NFL.

“The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett,” the team said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss.”

ESPN reports that Mallett was currently working as the head football coach at White Hall High School in Arkansas, He was hired in 2022 after beginning his coaching career as an assistant at Mountain Home High School.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle accident on Sunday in Ozark at the intersection of South Union Avenue and Adams...
Teen dies in two-vehicle Ozark crash
Jamie Connolly at the Houston County Courthouse with attorney David Harrison on November 7, 2022.
Judge orders drug informant’s name revealed, prosecutors balk
Generic drowning picture
Panama City Beach drownings claim three lives in single day
Legendary disco and dance group KC and The Sunshine Band will perform live at the Dothan Civic...
KC and The Sunshine Band to play Dothan Civic Center
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

GOP presidential frontrunners speak in New Hampshire
Parents, children, pets - all of us are feeling the heat. Now athletic trainers are taking...
Athletes “Beat the Heat” for the long run
More than 11,000 people were injured in 2021 during a firework related incident, according to...
Tips to staying safe this Independence Day
Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from the Ancon I...
Extortion trial delayed until fall for suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance
Starbucks adds three frozen drinks to its Refreshers menu.
Starbucks adds frozen refresher drinks to its menu