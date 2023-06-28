Wiregrass Gives Back
Former Arkansas quarterback dead after drowning in Destin

Former Arkansas Razorbacks and NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett (pictured) was identified as the...
By Ty Storey
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DESTIN, Fla. (WTVY) - Former Arkansas Razorbacks and NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett was identified as the victim of a deadly drowning that happened on Tuesday in Destin, Florida.

According to information from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to the beach behind 775 Gulf Shore Drive at around 2:12 p.m. on June 27. Reportedly, a group of people in the water near the second sandbar were struggling to make their way back to shore, and one male individual was confirmed to have went under.

Lifeguards said the man was not breathing after being able to pull him out, with lifesaving measures immediately undertaken. He was then transported to the Destin Emergency Room, where he was pronounced dead.

Hours later, an update was sent out, confirming the identity to be that of Mallett.

Mallett, 35, was a two time All-SEC selections in two years playing at Arkansas in 2009 and 2010 after transferring from Michigan. Mallett went on to be drafted in the 3rd Round of the 2011 NFL Draft, being selected by the New England Patriots. With the Patriots, Mallett served as a backup for Tom Brady, before later being traded in 2014 to the Houston Texans.

As a Texan, Mallett battled often for the starting quarterback role, with him earning that role in 6 of the 9 games he played in his stint with the team. He was released in 2015, and later that same year picked up by the Baltimore Ravens where he started two games at the end of the season in place of injured quarterbacks Matt Schaub and Joe Flacco. His highlight game during three seasons with Baltimore team was leading the Ravens to a 20-17 upset victory on December 27, 2015 over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

