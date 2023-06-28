Experts warn parents to be aware of dangerous counterfeit car seats

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Experts are asking parents to double check their child’s car seats after seeing an increase in counterfeit and knock offs.

SAFE Kids Alabama works with parents on how to properly install car seats and to double check that they have been safety approved and crash tested. The company says that they are seeing an increase in counterfeit seats.

“They can just put a car seat on the market and sell it,” Leslie Brown with SAFE Kids Alabama said. “A parent may pick that seat up and think that it is perfectly fine for their child. “A counterfeit car seat is a seat that has been made by a company that has not met federal motor vehicle safety standards.”

It may look like a name brand, but experts said there are signs to look for to know its been crash tested.

“You would have labels on the front of your seat that would tell you who manufactured the seat, what date it was manufactured, and there will be a model number on that seat,” Brown said. “You’re also going to have labels with the max height and weight for that seat, also instructions pointing to the belt path, bottom anchors, or recline angle indicators.”

The stickers don’t always have to be in the same spot, but counterfeits won’t have any of the safety labels. These kinds of seats can be found on online wholesale websites, re-sell, and parent social media groups. They can be infant seats and booster seats.

“We have seen some things where these seats that are counterfeit have been tested and it is awful, some of the seat harnesses rip out and things like that.”

SAFE Kids Alabama said it’s okay to buy second hand, but they recommend it being from someone you know.

“If you are going to borrow or purchase a seat from someone you know, you want to make sure you know the history of that seat, is it expired, was it ever in a crash, does it have all the parts and pieces,” Brown said. “If you don’t know that it has been tested, you have no idea how it is going to perform in a crash, so you may be putting your child in more danger by putting them in a counterfeit seat.”

One way to make sure that you are buying a legitimate seat is to go to the manufacturers website and look at their list of trusted retailers. Brown said to throw any counterfeit car seats away, so another family doesn’t get it.

If you want to see if the seat you already own is tested, SAFE Kids Alabama can check for you. Click here to make an appointment. You can report a counterfeit here.

