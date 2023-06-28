Wiregrass Gives Back
ESCC, Fort Novosel launch new program partnership

The agreement between Enterprise State and the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Career College will help train and teach skills that could help ranking officers.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise State Community College has launched a new program partnership with Fort Novosel that heavily benefits warrant officers stationed on the military post.

ESCC will offer courses that not only offer the opportunity to earn higher rank, but also learn more leadership based roles they can apply to everyday life and while serving our country.

This special articulation agreement has been in the works for over six months.

It will take place this fall, and officers can get their education physically at Enterprise State College or online.

