ESCC, Fort Novosel launch new program partnership

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise State Community College has launched a new program partnership with Fort Novosel that heavily benefits warrant officers stationed on the military post.

ESCC will offer courses that not only offer the opportunity to earn higher rank, but also learn more leadership based roles they can apply to everyday life and while serving our country.

This special articulation agreement has been in the works for over six months.

It will take place this fall, and officers can get their education physically at Enterprise State College or online.

