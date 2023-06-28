Enterprise welcomes new weevil to the way

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Enterprise is the only place in the world with a monument dedicated to a pest.

The monument isn’t heralding the bug itself but the prosperity it brought when it forced farmers to embrace peanuts after destroying their cotton crop.

This is the story of triumph over hardships that is known far and wide. It is reflective of the city of progress perseverance.

“The peanuts were So prosperous in our area that a hundred years ago, the citizens of enterprise really wanted to thank the boll weevil for showing us the way,” Tammy Doerer, the Director of Tourism and Community Relations for Enterprise Tourism, said. “Just recently in 2019, we celebrated the 100th anniversary of the boll weevil monument and we wanted to find a way to bring people back to the story.”

On June 29, there will be a “Weevil Weveal” for the newest member of Weevil Way.

“We will tell you the story of that new weevil,” Doerer said. “Now, I can’t “We-veal” the name of that Weevil and I can’t “We-veal” what it’s going to look like.”

This Boll Weevil is taking residence at Enterprise Miniature Golf. The “Weveal” will be at 11 a.m. and will stream on the Weevil Way Facebook Page. This new Weevil on the block will be the 30th one added to the lineup.

Guests and locals are invited to take a tour of Weevil Way and visit all the weevils. The location of each of the weevils is here.

In addition to the location of the weevils, the website also includes the weevils’ names and their stories.

