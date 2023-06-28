Wiregrass Gives Back
Dothan cooling shelters open to prepare for summer heat

As temperatures continue to rise here in the Wiregrass, cooling shelters are beginning to open to provide a safe haven from the heat.
By Lily O'Brien
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As temperatures continue to rise, cooling shelters across the Wiregrass are beginning to open.

Preparing for severe heat at levels that could be dangerous, shelters will be open to anyone looking to escape the heat this summer.

In Dothan, most recreational centers operated by the Dothan Leisure Services will be once again open for cooling.

Participating locations will be open 7 days a week, and hours will vary by location.

