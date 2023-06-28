Wiregrass Gives Back
Camp Weevil in full effect for the kids this summer

All summer long, kids will be learning a variety of topics while having fun in the sun.
By Makyla Simmons
Jun. 27, 2023
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise State Community College is hosting Camp Weevil for kids and tweens for the summer.

The fun packed camp is bringing plenty of mixed in learning, along with helping them eat a well balanced diet, making it a perfect place to send your kids for the summer. Kids can take various courses, one of those dealing with chemistry, and a favorite for some is the Harry Potter themed course.

Parents can register their kids for next year’s camp in April, but you can also stay up to date by checking out Enterprise State Community College’s social media platforms. Program leaders say they are starting something new next year by allowing a week long registration process for parents to be able to sign their kids up in a timely matter.

