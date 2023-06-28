Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Biden to embrace economic plan, achievements in Chicago

President Joe Biden speaks during an event about high speed internet infrastructure, in the...
President Joe Biden speaks during an event about high speed internet infrastructure, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, June 26, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (CNN) - President Joe Biden is set to embrace “Bidenonmics” at a speech Wednesday in Chicago.

The theory rejects “trickle-down” policies in favor of a belief that the economy grows from the middle out, and the bottom up.

The White House says Biden can use it to lay out his vision for the future, while also highlighting his achievements. However, Biden is struggling to sell his economic agenda to the public.

His advisors, and a number of growing economists, believe the worst effects of inflation are behind us, but most Americans are still convinced the economy is in bad shape.

The White House hopes the messaging will help improve Biden’s political standing as the 2024 presidential campaign gets underway.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
A two-vehicle accident on Sunday in Ozark at the intersection of South Union Avenue and Adams...
Teen dies in two-vehicle Ozark crash
Former Arkansas Razorbacks and NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett (pictured) was identified as the...
Former Arkansas quarterback dead after drowning in Destin
Todd Eric Martin (pictured left), Diana Rosolilla Bryan (pictured center) and Lezair Hammick...
Three charged after target practice goes awry
Alabama teen wins the Distinguished Young Woman of America of 2023
Alabama teen selected as Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2023

Latest News

Travelers line up at the Southwest Airline ticket counter in the departures area of Terminal B...
Airline travel delays pick up early, are expected to grow worse as holiday weekend nears
The law went into effect on June 27, 2023
New law goes into effect to protect pregnant workers nationwide
The Detroit area has some of the worst air quality in the United States as smoke from Canada's...
Smoke and haze from Canadian wildfires leave Detroit with some of the worst air quality in the US
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is offering rebates for ‘nearly free’ beer