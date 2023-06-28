Athletes “Beat the Heat” for the long run

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - All of us are feeling the heat brought by the sun; however, athletic trainers are taking extra precautions to keep our athletes safe during the summer months.

Lori Long is the Ozark City Schools Certified Athletic Trainer and she explains how she keeps her athletes safe in the scorching summer heat.

Long and her team have invested in new technologies and items to promote safety at school practices such as a water cooling system that her athletes drink water out of to ensure they receive proper and enjoyable hydration.

She also keeps an ice towel cooler, ice bath tub, and pop-up tent for when the athletes overheat and need a break.

Long explained the heat can sometimes put extra stress on athletes with underlying medical conditions such as asthma or pots.

“We follow Korey Stringer Institute Heat Protocols and we use an ice bath for submersion when we are concerned about cardiac arrest. We also keep the AED, automated electronic defibrillator on site and having and having an athletic trainer here to recognize those injuries and making sure our coaches are CPR certified.”

Additionally, she keeps salty snacks, Gatorade, and water bottles on her person at all times in case of an incident.

Long has arrived at every football practice this summer to ensure safety alongside Head Coach Patrick Plott. Their goal is to keep their team safe while preparing for a successful 2023 fall season.

Long encourages all athletes to stay hydrated, have a healthy diet, and keep up their electrolytes to beat the heat.

