Alabama Power shares energy-saving advice amid heat wave

By Brady Talbert
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Near 100-degree temperatures are heading toward Alabama. People can already see the heat rising off the pavement in downtown Montgomery.

“It takes away your breath,” said Lavett Birdsong, who is visiting from out of town. “It’s really, really hot. It’s dangerously hot.”

As this heat wave moves across the South, homeowners are cranking up their air conditioning units.

“It’s already up. It was cut up at 90,” said Donna Boyd. “We’re going to have to cut it up higher than that.”

Alabama Power says it can be costly to relay solely on the AC.

“Your heating and cooling unit, for most customers, is going to make up the majority of your monthly energy bill,” said Mike Jordan, a spokesperson with Alabama Power.

The company has guidance to help people save on those energy costs.

Homeowners should check doors and windows to make sure they are closing completely. Problem spots can be filled with weather stripping to prevent cool air from escaping.

“Those are going to be very, very small, cost expenses, but they can add up to big savings,” Jordan said.

Alabama Power recommends setting thermostats to 78-degrees. If that is too warm, it can be lower, but try to be consistent.

A smart thermostat can also help customers save some money.

“Your thermostat may rise a couple of degrees when you’re away from home, and then when five o’clock rolls around, it knows that you’re going to be getting home shortly, it will begin to cool the house down,” Jordan explained of the technology.

You should also replace air filters every three months, take advantage of ceiling fans and hanging light-colored curtains in windows. These can reflect the sunlight out of the home.

The power company has additional tips and tools customers can use to receive “high bill alerts” and track their energy usage here.

