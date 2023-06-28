Wiregrass Gives Back
ADPH warns Alabamians of heat-related illnesses

With the heat index reaching triple digits, the Alabama Department of Public Health is warning residents of the dangers of this heat wave.
By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With heat indices in the 100s for multiple days, it is starting to feel more like the Firegrass instead of the Wiregrass.

“There may be people like very young children or older adults who may not need to be out in this heat at all,” said Dr. Wes Stubblefield, District Medical Officer with the ADPH.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) advises the public to be alert to the warning signs of heat illnesses.

Three heat-related illnesses are more common among the others: Heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Symptoms of these illnesses include thirst, nausea and inability to sweat.

Dr. Stubblefield recommends these precautions if you reach this point:

“Of course, drinking lots of water and staying hydrated, then moving to those cooler environments,” said Stubblefield. “If you are in that situation, my advice would be, if you’re already seeing some of those effects, maybe you shouldn’t go out again that day. You need to focus on cooling your body down, staying hydrated and drinking plenty of water.”

Dr. Stubblefield says each person is a little different, so symptoms can show at various times of sun exposure.

