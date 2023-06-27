Wiregrass Gives Back
Wiregrass Hope Center kicks off fatherhood support group

Fatherhood can sometimes be a long, rocky road, and at times while on that journey some need a helping hand.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Hope Center is advocating for fathers in need of supplies and guidance.

The fatherhood support group speaks on a plethora of topics, and it’s a safe space for single fathers and married fathers in need of that extra push.

The group runs on a once-a-month on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the second Wiregrass Hope Center at 171 Westgate Parkway.

Those wishing to donate can visit wiregrasshope.com, and click on the donation tab. There you can find information about all the donations the center will accept for fathers in need.

In addition to donations, the Wiregrass Hope Center are also in need of male mentors. Anyone interested in offering support can call the Wiregrass Hope Center at (334) 793-0002.

Wiregrass Hope Center kicks off fatherhood support group
