Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Troy University signs over building's deed to Valiant Cross Academy

Officials with Troy University and Valiant Cross Academy pose for a photo after Troy signed...
Officials with Troy University and Valiant Cross Academy pose for a photo after Troy signed over the deed to a building currently housing the academy's high school.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University transferred the deed of one of its Montgomery campus buildings to Valiant Cross Academy on Tuesday. Valiant Cross is an all-male school that was created to address issues facing young African American students.

A ceremony was held to deed building 136 over to the school, which had leased the building for its high school since January 2018.

After the signatures of Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr. and Valiant Cross Academy Leadership were put to paper, Valiant Cross took full ownership of the building.

Valiant Cross High School now owns the building its in after Troy University deeded the...
Valiant Cross High School now owns the building its in after Troy University deeded the property over to Valiant Cross Academy. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Afterward, Dr. Hawkins presented four scholarships to recent Valiant Cross Academy graduates. Two students received the Lamar P. Higgins Scholarship, while two others earned the Brock Brothers’ Valiant Cross Academy Scholarship, named for the academy’s founders Anthony Brock, Head of School, and Frederick Brock, Director of Operations.

The signing happened at the Rosa Parks Library and Museum and comes months after Valiant Cross took ownership of the historic River City Church building on Dexter Avenue back in October. That building serves the academy’s middle school students.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle accident on Sunday in Ozark at the intersection of South Union Avenue and Adams...
Teen dies in two-vehicle Ozark crash
Jamie Connolly at the Houston County Courthouse with attorney David Harrison on November 7, 2022.
Judge orders drug informant’s name revealed, prosecutors balk
Generic drowning picture
Panama City Beach drownings claim three lives in single day
Legendary disco and dance group KC and The Sunshine Band will perform live at the Dothan Civic...
KC and The Sunshine Band to play Dothan Civic Center
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
WTVY News4 Now
News4Now: What’s Trending?
Todd Eric Martin (pictured left), Diana Rosolilla Bryan (pictured center) and Lezair Hammick...
Three charged after target practice goes awry
Daring Duncan is this week's Pet of the Week with the Dothan Animal Shelter.
Pet of the Week: Daring Duncan