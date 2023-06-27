Three charged after target practice goes awry

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Deputies charged three people in what Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza described as a grueling investigation into a woman’s shooting Friday night.

“The victim was struck in a mobile home in her face with what appeared to be a small caliber bullet,” Valenza said during a news conference on Tuesday.

A man and woman were target practicing when one of their shots missed so severely that the errant bullet penetrated a nearby home and struck a woman inside.

Valenza said the wounded woman’s husband responded with gunfire that struck other nearby homes.

The two target shooters face charges of Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling and Second-Degree Assault.

Valenza identified those suspects as Todd Eric Martin, 53, and Diana Rosolilla Bryan, 64, both of whom records show share a home in the neighborhood where the shooting occurred near Ashford, Alabama.

The sheriff said Martin is also a Fugitive from Justice who faces domestic violence charges in Florida.

Also charged with Shooting into Occupied Dwellings is the victim’s 32-year-old husband, Lezair Hammick. His shots struck nobody.

Valenza said capturing all suspects took several hours and a massive search for which he is grateful to officers.

The sheriff said the victim, who he did not identify, was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital, where she underwent surgery for what he described as non-life-threatening injuries.

