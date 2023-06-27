Wiregrass Gives Back
Three charged after target practice goes awry

Todd Eric Martin (pictured left), Diana Rosolilla Bryan (pictured center) and Lezair Hammick (pictured right) face charges of Shooting into Occupied Dwelling, with Martin and Bryan also facing Second Degree Assault charges.(Houston County Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Deputies charged three people in what Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza described as a grueling investigation into a woman’s shooting Friday night.

“The victim was struck in a mobile home in her face with what appeared to be a small caliber bullet,” Valenza said during a news conference on Tuesday.

A man and woman were target practicing when one of their shots missed so severely that the errant bullet penetrated a nearby home and struck a woman inside.

Valenza said the wounded woman’s husband responded with gunfire that struck other nearby homes.

The two target shooters face charges of Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling and Second-Degree Assault.

Valenza identified those suspects as Todd Eric Martin, 53, and Diana Rosolilla Bryan, 64, both of whom records show share a home in the neighborhood where the shooting occurred near Ashford, Alabama.

The sheriff said Martin is also a Fugitive from Justice who faces domestic violence charges in Florida.

Also charged with Shooting into Occupied Dwellings is the victim’s 32-year-old husband, Lezair Hammick. His shots struck nobody.

Valenza said capturing all suspects took several hours and a massive search for which he is grateful to officers.

The sheriff said the victim, who he did not identify, was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital, where she underwent surgery for what he described as non-life-threatening injuries.

