Temperatures on the rise

SYNOPSIS - Already warm this morning with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s across the area, the heat will be the big story as we head into the rest of the week. A isolated shower or two will be possible this afternoon but most of us will stay dry. The ridge of high pressure that has brought Texas triple digit heat will shift slightly to the east by the end of the week and will give us a taste of some very warm temperatures, afternoon highs will warm into the upper 90s by the weekend. Low end rain chances will return by Friday and better rain chances look to move in by the end of the weekend to give us a little relief. The ridge will start to break down early next week and highs will lower some into the lower 90s.

TODAY - Mostly sunny, isolated shower. High near 95°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 10%

TONIGHT - Clear. Low near 75°. Winds NW/W 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Partly sunny. High near 96°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Mostly sunny. Low: 74° High: 96° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 97° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 97° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 95° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 94° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 93° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 10-15 kts. Seas 2 Feet

