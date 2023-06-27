Wiregrass Gives Back
Saturday is the last day for Pickleball tournament signups

Ozark pickleball Tournament signup deadline is this Saturday, July 1.
By Cailey Wright
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Ozark community pickleball is starting its inaugural Pickleball tournament and festival on July 22, but you don’t have long to sign up.

The cutoff date is July 1. The registration fee is $65, but the proceeds support the Ozark chapter of the Boys and Girls Club of America.

The nonprofit offers programs for children to get creative or participate in sports. The Boys and Girls Club has impacted children by teaching them valuable life skills for generations.

“So, I have seen so many of my first babies from when I started at the Boys and Girls Club, and now their kids are coming to the Boys and Girls Club, and that touches my heart because I see that we made a difference then that they are still trusting us to bring their kids now, " Jessica Moore, the Executive Director for Boys and Girls Club Southeast, said.

The tournament will be held at the city of Ozark’s indoor pickleball facility. There will be vendors and paddles will be provided.

Any updates or changes will be posted on the Pickleball Ozark website.

