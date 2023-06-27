Salvation Army to host vital budgeting class

Wiregrass Gives Back
By Grace Owens
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Budgeting can be one of the most difficult things any adult has to do, and sometimes you need a bit of help to know how to get started. That’s why the Dothan Salvation Army has you covered.

The local non-profit organization is hosting budgeting classes on Tuesday, June 27, one at 11 a.m. and the second at 5 p.m., at their location on 1001 South Bell Street.

All attendees will receive a budgeting calendar to use as a financial management tool to help plan and monitor their income, expenses, and to help achieve their money management goals. They will also learn how to create a monthly budget, expense trackers and savings trackers.

In addition, this year the Salvation Army will return to their pre-COVID requirements to attend a budgeting class to qualify for the 2023 Angel Tree registration, with these classes meeting that requirement.

There is no registration required to attend the class, but it is asked to arrive at least ten minutes prior to the start of each class.

For additional information about the budgeting classes or the Dothan Salvation Army, contact Vickie Clark at (334) 792-1911.

