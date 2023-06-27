Pet of the Week: Daring Duncan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Duncan is this week’s Pet of the Week. He is a two-and-a-half month, domestic short hair orange tabby kitten with lots of energy and lots of love to give.

Melissa Gideon with the Dothan Animal Shelter says Duncan is very active and in the kitten stage so he would need a very active family to match his energy.

If you are interested in getting to learn more about Duncan or to meet him in person, we encourage you to contact the Dothan Animal Shelter at (334) 615-4620 to set up a time to introduce yourself.

The shelter is located at 295 Jerry Drive, and is open Monday-Friday from 8:00 A.M.-5:00 P.M.

You can also find some updated looks of the current animals up for adoption at the shelter by visiting the ‘Dothan Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets’ Facebook page HERE.

