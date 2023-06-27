Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Pet of the Week: Daring Duncan

Daring Duncan is this week's Pet of the Week with the Dothan Animal Shelter.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Duncan is this week’s Pet of the Week. He is a two-and-a-half month, domestic short hair orange tabby kitten with lots of energy and lots of love to give.

Melissa Gideon with the Dothan Animal Shelter says Duncan is very active and in the kitten stage so he would need a very active family to match his energy.

If you are interested in getting to learn more about Duncan or to meet him in person, we encourage you to contact the Dothan Animal Shelter at (334) 615-4620 to set up a time to introduce yourself.

The shelter is located at 295 Jerry Drive, and is open Monday-Friday from 8:00 A.M.-5:00 P.M.

You can also find some updated looks of the current animals up for adoption at the shelter by visiting the ‘Dothan Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets’ Facebook page HERE.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle accident on Sunday in Ozark at the intersection of South Union Avenue and Adams...
Teen dies in two-vehicle Ozark crash
Jamie Connolly at the Houston County Courthouse with attorney David Harrison on November 7, 2022.
Judge orders drug informant’s name revealed, prosecutors balk
Generic drowning picture
Panama City Beach drownings claim three lives in single day
Legendary disco and dance group KC and The Sunshine Band will perform live at the Dothan Civic...
KC and The Sunshine Band to play Dothan Civic Center
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

Daring Duncan is this week's Pet of the Week with the Dothan Animal Shelter.
Pet of the Week: Daring Duncan
Five Horizons Clinic talks with News4 about HIV Awareness Day and the importance of testing.
Talking HIV Awareness Day and testing importance
Over the weekend, the Henry County Sheriff's Department and Protectors LEMC hosted a charity...
Community comes together for ‘We Ride With Stetson’ charity event
Pickleball in Central Texas
Saturday is the last day for Pickleball tournament signups