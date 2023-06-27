Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma

Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla.(John Raoux | AP Photo/John Raoux)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Police in Muskogee, Oklahoma, confirmed Tuesday they are investigating the shooting deaths of three relatives of seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson.

The bodies of Jack Janway, 69; his wife Terry Janway, 68; and their grandson Dalton Janway, 11, were discovered Monday at a home in Muskogee, located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa, Muskogee police spokesperson Lynn Hamlin said. Hamlin said investigators believe Terry Janway shot and killed her husband and grandson before shooting herself.

Police responded to the home after a woman called 911 to report a disturbance with a gun before hanging up, Hamlin said.

When police arrived on the scene, they found one person near the front door of the home and then heard a gunshot from further inside, where officers later found two other people dead, Hamlin said. Hamlin confirmed the three are the parents and nephew of Johnson’s wife, Chandra Janway.

Johnson’s race team, Legacy Motor Club, announced on Twitter it was withdrawing his No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago. The team added: “The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made.”

“We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family,” NASCAR said in a statement. “The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle accident on Sunday in Ozark at the intersection of South Union Avenue and Adams...
Teen dies in two-vehicle Ozark crash
Jamie Connolly at the Houston County Courthouse with attorney David Harrison on November 7, 2022.
Judge orders drug informant’s name revealed, prosecutors balk
Generic drowning picture
Panama City Beach drownings claim three lives in single day
Legendary disco and dance group KC and The Sunshine Band will perform live at the Dothan Civic...
KC and The Sunshine Band to play Dothan Civic Center
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

FILE - Actor Julian Sands poses for photographers at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy,...
Actor Julian Sands died while hiking on California mountain, authorities confirm
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a town hall event...
Trump and DeSantis trade barbs while staging dueling New Hampshire campaign events
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen prepare to fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777...
US sending $500 million in weapons, military aid to Ukraine
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. C...
Meta launches more parental supervision tools for Instagram. Is it enough?