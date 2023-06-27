Wiregrass Gives Back
MONOPOLY announces Birmingham Edition debuting March 2024(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Top Trumps USA announced that it will be debuting MONOPOLY: Birmingham Edition in March 2024.

The creators of classic games and puzzles have plans to release MONOPOLY: Birmingham Edition under license from toy and game company, Hasbro.

MONOPOLY: Birmingham Edition will replace the board game’s famous Atlantic City squares with Birmingham businesses, nonprofit organizations, and well-known landmarks.

The Birmingham-themed board game will include a customized Community Chest, Chance playing cards, and MONOPOLY money, highlighting the places and sights around the Magic City.

Trumps USA is asking for the public’s help on what Birmingham landmarks, businesses, and nonprofits should be included on the board game. Email your suggestions to Birmingham@toptrumps.com for consideration.

MONOPOLY: Birmingham Edition will debut in March 2024 and will be available in stores and online at CVS, Amazon, and more.

To learn more about MONOPOLY city experience boards, click here.

