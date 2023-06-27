Man crashes into Alabama state trooper after Slidell carjacking

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A man that was fleeing from a carjacking that occurred in the parking lot of a restaurant crashed into the vehicle of a state trooper in Alabama hours later, according to Slidell police.

Tyrone Pryor, 37, of Kingsville, Texas, is being accused of barging into the kitchen of an Outback Steakhouse located on the I-10 service road and snatching a knife out of an employee’s hand before threatening employees and customers inside the restaurant on Sunday (June 25) afternoon.

Police say that Pryor ran out of the restaurant and attacked the driver of a 2019 red Honda Accord with the knife before jumping in the vehicle and driving off.

Hours later, Slidell police were notified by law enforcement in Alabama that Pryor had crossed state lines and intentionally crashed the stolen vehicle into a state trooper there.

Investigators believe that Pryor was passing through Slidell and had no known ties to the area.

Prior is currently being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail where he is facing multiple charges from Alabama authorities. Prior will eventually be extradited back to Louisiana, where he will be booked into the Slidell City Jail for carjacking.

