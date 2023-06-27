Wiregrass Gives Back
Level Plains Police visit with Governor Ivey to discuss equipment grant

Chief Johnny Summers, Captain J. Williams and Sergeant Mikki Welch with the Level Plains Police...
Chief Johnny Summers, Captain J. Williams and Sergeant Mikki Welch with the Level Plains Police Department took a trip to Montgomery on Monday and visited with Alabama Governor Kay Ivey at the state capital.(Level Plains Police Department)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Chief Johnny Summers, Captain J. Williams and Sergeant Mikki Welch with the Level Plains Police Department took a trip to Montgomery on Monday and visited with Alabama Governor Kay Ivey at the state capital.

According to a release from the department, the three department members met with Ivey to discuss the recent grant awarded to LPPD to help with upgrading their equipment.

Caption

“I was pleased to visit today with Chief Summers, Captain Williams and Sergeant Welch of the Level Plains Police Department in Dale County to discuss equipment upgrades made possible by a U.S. Department of Justice grant administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs,” said Governor Ivey. “I salute the dedication of Chief Summers and his department to protecting the public along the busy U.S. 84 corridor of southeast Alabama.”

Level Plains Police used the grant money in major part to purchase new dash camera systems for their patrol cars, which was one of the biggest equipment upgrade needs.

“We are only on this earth for a short time and I want to make a positive impact on it and leave it better than I found it.”

Caption

