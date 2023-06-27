Wiregrass Gives Back
K-9 dies in line of duty after suffering ‘heat-related injury’ while chasing suspects, police say

The Shreveport Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Harrie, who was 7 years old.
The Shreveport Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Harrie, who was 7 years old.
By Rachael Thomas and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) – A K-9 officer in Louisiana died of a heat-related injury in the line of duty, police said.

The Shreveport Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Harrie, who was 7 years old.

The department said on Saturday afternoon, K-9 Harrie and his handler Sgt. Jeff Hammer were searching for suspects on foot who fled from a stolen car following a police chase.

K-9 Harrie tracked the suspects, but he sustained a heat-related injury during the chase, the police department said.

Harrie was rushed to an emergency veterinary clinic, but staff could not save him.

Shreveport police said Harrie joined their department in January 2018 and became one of the most sought-after K-9s in the area.

Harrie, a Belgian Malinois, was once considered a “lost cause” in his early years. But after he was assigned to Hammer, Harrie turned into an “exceptional” K-9 officer who helped train other police dogs, the department said.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

