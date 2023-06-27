Wiregrass Gives Back
Jackson County Fire Rescue receives grant for EMS

By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Fire Rescue will soon have one more tool to help in emergencies.

All thanks to a 95,000 grant.

The money is part of a Florida Department of Health, Division of Emergency Preparedness and Community Support, and Emergency Medical Services grant.

The department will use this money to purchase video laryngoscopes to place on all front-line ambulances.

Previously they used manual scopes.

Jackson County Fire Rescue workers say these new medical devices will help them deliver faster care.

“As a fiscally constrained county we were unable to provide any special projects in our budget this year,” said Chris Brunner, Jackson County Fire Rescue Chief. “So it was important that we reach out and find any type of grant that would pay for this much-needed equipment in this rural area.”

Brunner says typically they have to match some amount of the grant. However, due to some excess in federal funds fiscally constrained counties like Jackson County. Also, others in the panhandle don’t have to.

Fire rescue officials say they will buy the new equipment this week and hopefully, it will be here next month.

