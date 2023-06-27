Hot Week Ahead

SYNOPSIS – The hottest week of summer so far is underway. We’ll see highs reach the middle 90s over the coming days, with upper 90s by the end of the week. Rain chances will be low through Thursday, before rising a bit for Friday and the weekend.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 75°. Winds SW-W at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, slight chance of a PM shower. High near 95°. Winds W at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 75°. Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 75° High: 96° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 74° High: 96° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 97° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 97° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 94° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 95° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.