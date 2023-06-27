Wiregrass Gives Back
Hot Week Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT
SYNOPSIS – The hottest week of summer so far is underway. We’ll see highs reach the middle 90s over the coming days, with upper 90s by the end of the week. Rain chances will be low through Thursday, before rising a bit for Friday and the weekend.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 75°.  Winds SW-W at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, slight chance of a PM shower. High near 95°. Winds W at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 75°.  Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 75° High: 96° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny.  Low: 74° High: 96° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 97° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 97° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 94° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 95° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

