Hot Now, But Turning Hotter

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Our stretch of hot weather continues with daily highs reaching the middle 90s through mid-week. Many areas will reach the upper 90s Thursday, before temperatures ease a few degrees over the weekend. Humidity levels will drop for Wednesday and Thursday, but an increase in moisture follows for Friday and beyond, helping to produce a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms.

TONIGHT – Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 75°.  Winds light W-NW.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 96°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 73°.  Winds light N.

EXTENDED

THU: Sunny.  Low: 73° High: 98° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 97° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 97° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 95° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 95° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The remnants of Cindy remain over the open waters of the Atlantic, but redevelopment is unlikely. Meanwhile, a few tropical waves extend from the Eastern Caribbean through the Atlantic, but no organization is expected over the days ahead.

