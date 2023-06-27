Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Fort Payne woman charged with capital murder, accused of pushing woman off cliff

Loretta Carr.
Loretta Carr.(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Fort Payne woman faces a capital murder charge after being accused of pushing another woman off a cliff in 2021.

According to court records, Loretta Kay Carr is believed to have killed Mary Elizabeth Isbell by pushing her off a cliff in Oct. 2021. Carr is charged with capital murder (kidnapping) as the alleged incident occurred during an abduction or attempted abduction.

Carr was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on June 25 with no bond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle accident on Sunday in Ozark at the intersection of South Union Avenue and Adams...
Teen dies in two-vehicle Ozark crash
Jamie Connolly at the Houston County Courthouse with attorney David Harrison on November 7, 2022.
Judge orders drug informant’s name revealed, prosecutors balk
Generic drowning picture
Panama City Beach drownings claim three lives in single day
Legendary disco and dance group KC and The Sunshine Band will perform live at the Dothan Civic...
KC and The Sunshine Band to play Dothan Civic Center
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

Upshaw, 49, of Eufaula, served as sheriff of Barbour County until his term ended in early...
Former Barbour County Sheriff convicted on ethics charge.
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
Officials with Troy University and Valiant Cross Academy pose for a photo after Troy signed...
Troy University signs over building's deed to Valiant Cross Academy
Bobby Wayne Russell at Capitol on January 6
Falkville man involved in Jan. 6 Capitol riot pleads guilty