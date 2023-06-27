Wiregrass Gives Back
Field Day in Ashford provides tips for local farmers

With so much agriculture production in the Wiregrass, it is important to stay up with modern techniques and technology.
By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - New technologies and strategies in farming are being taught here in the Wiregrass.

Auburn Agriculture and the Alabama Extension partnered for a Irrigation and Sustainability Field Day in Ashford, teaching farmers modern techniques to increase crop yield while minimizing resources.

“There’s always new technologies coming online and so it’s trying to upkeep and see how those practices and technologies work in other people’s farms and like sharing data so that we can be more efficient and still produce more in Houston county,” said Adam Temple, a Wiregrass farmer.

Field days like these bring in farmers from across the state. About 50 farmers showed up for this event, unifying them and other ideas to be shared.

“I think that we need to have more field days like today where everyone is participating, where we are learning from each other, where we are helping each other to make Alabama agriculture a very good business, but also being sustainable,” said Brenda Ortiz, professor and extension specialist for precision farming with Auburn Agriculture.

With agriculture being such a small percentage of the work force, any chance a farmer can get to increase profitability or yield while maintaining natural resources provides an incredible advantage.

“We’re trying to produce as much food as safely as possible with as small amount of resources where we are sustainable, we are producing safe food and we take care of the environment” said Temple.

Farmers also went over topics such as fertigation and variable crop farming.

