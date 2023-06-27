“Dry drowning” is not as common as you think

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s summertime and with all the swimming fun parents need to be aware of the truth and misconceptions of “dry drowning.”

“Dry drowning” is misunderstood. So misunderstood that most people do not realize that dry or “secondary drowning” is not a real medical term.

“it’s more of an aspiration event meaning water goes down the wrong pipe into the airways causing an inflammatory response and injury to the lungs,” Dr. Shayne Outlaw, a doctor in Emergency Medicine at Southeast Medical Center, said.

When an aspiration event happens, it mostly affects small children, like babies and toddlers. Parents can identify symptoms of this event after the first couple of hours.

“They are going to not be acting like their normal selves,” Outlaw said. “Not wanting to eat, lethargic, coughing and voice changes.

Those kids can be brought into the ER, and we can observe those kids.”

Dr. Outlaw explained that the chances of this happening to a child are slim, possibly making up one to two percent of all drownings in children. The risk is small enough for parents not to fear “dry drowning.”

“Swimming’s healthy. Swimming’s good for you. You know, this is the summer, and your kid should enjoy the water.”

Drowning does make up for most deaths in small children. Outlaw warns that the best thing a parent can do is supervise their kids.

“And if a kid swallows a little bit of water, even if they cough a little bit if they are acting normally those kids are always going to end up being okay,” Outlaw said.

He added that knowing the signs of an aspiration event is the best way a parent can protect their child.

