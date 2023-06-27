Despite criticism elsewhere, Tuberville receives warm Dothan welcome

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Facing criticism out-of-state, U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville received a rousing welcome during his visit to Dothan on Monday.

He joined a group of leaders that included elected officials, law enforcement, and others from a cross-section of southeast Alabama.

They discussed healthcare, clean water, sewer system challenges, and the military.

“It was a good talk,” Tubervlle said after the session that did not include reporters.

While Tuberville said he doesn’t believe the federal government should meddle in local affairs, its role is to provide support to those at the local level.

“Our issues are his issues as well,” Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said of Tuberville, pointing to rural healthcare as one of the most pressing.

Some have accused the first-term Republican lawmaker of using his position on the influential Senate Armed Services Committee to jam up military promotions in response to the Pentagon’s new policy assuring abortions.

Tuberville is opponent of abortion.

“I didn’t go (to Washington) to make friends,” he told News4. “I went to D.C. to help the people of Alabama and the people of the nation.”

He said the most significant issue facing Americans is the economy.

“Prices are way too high, gas and oil or out of sight, and it’s going to get worse,” Senator Tuberville said. “We’ve got to turn this around.”

After his Dothan stop, Tuberville visited Fort Novosel.

