Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Despite criticism elsewhere, Tuberville receives warm Dothan welcome

Some blame U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville with blocking military promotions because of the Pentagon's abortion policy.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Facing criticism out-of-state, U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville received a rousing welcome during his visit to Dothan on Monday.

He joined a group of leaders that included elected officials, law enforcement, and others from a cross-section of southeast Alabama.

They discussed healthcare, clean water, sewer system challenges, and the military.

“It was a good talk,” Tubervlle said after the session that did not include reporters.

While Tuberville said he doesn’t believe the federal government should meddle in local affairs, its role is to provide support to those at the local level.

“Our issues are his issues as well,” Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said of Tuberville, pointing to rural healthcare as one of the most pressing.

Some have accused the first-term Republican lawmaker of using his position on the influential Senate Armed Services Committee to jam up military promotions in response to the Pentagon’s new policy assuring abortions.

Tuberville is opponent of abortion.

“I didn’t go (to Washington) to make friends,” he told News4. “I went to D.C. to help the people of Alabama and the people of the nation.”

He said the most significant issue facing Americans is the economy.

“Prices are way too high, gas and oil or out of sight, and it’s going to get worse,” Senator Tuberville said. “We’ve got to turn this around.”

After his Dothan stop, Tuberville visited Fort Novosel.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic drowning picture
Panama City Beach drownings claim three lives in single day
A two-vehicle accident on Sunday in Ozark at the intersection of South Union Avenue and Adams...
Teen dies in two-vehicle Ozark crash
The Alabama Department of Transportation issued an alert for a traffic slowdown along U.S. 84...
Officers search for suspects after Ashford area shooting
Jamie Connolly at the Houston County Courthouse with attorney David Harrison on November 7, 2022.
Judge orders drug informant’s name revealed, prosecutors balk
Legendary disco and dance group KC and The Sunshine Band will perform live at the Dothan Civic...
KC and The Sunshine Band to play Dothan Civic Center

Latest News

Some blame U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville with blocking military promotions because of the...
Despite criticism, Sen. Tuberville receives warm welcome
President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in...
President Biden announces $1.4 Billion to Alabama for high-speed internet infrastructure
The announcement comes one year after the Supreme Court overturned the abortion rights once...
House Democrats introduce Abortion Justice Act
The announcement comes one year after the Supreme Court overturned the abortion rights once...
House Democrats introduce Abortion Justice Act