Community comes together for ‘We Ride With Stetson’ charity event

Over the weekend, the Henry County Sheriff's Department and Protectors LEMC hosted a charity ride for a six-month-old who has an under-developed heart.
By Riley Jordan
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - On June 24, the Wiregrass made an impact on an Abbeville family that changed their lives forever.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Department and Protectors LEMC hosted a charity ride to help fund surgeries and treatments for six-month-old Stetson Robinson, who was born with an under-developed heart.

The organizers planned this event due to family connections within the Sheriff’s Department and love for their fellow brother.

The ride for Stetson turned out to be a huge success, as participation and fundraising skyrocketed over the original goals. Over 160 people throughout the Wiregrass came to support the Robinson family and their baby boy Stetson.

The community did not disappoint. People showed up with many types of vehicles of many styles, makes, and models on a mission to help Stetson.

Before the ride, families gathered at Abbeville High School and participated in prayer and fellowship. Participants completed the journey to Keel and Co. Distillery where games, fun, and fellowship took place in the name of Stetson.

Amid the events, Stetson was brought out to show his supporters a bright and beautiful smile.

Baby Stetson was brought out to meet his supporters.
Baby Stetson was brought out to meet his supporters.(WTVY)

The Robinson family was overjoyed by the support of the community.

“Stetson wants to thank everyone for Saturday and how much love everyone showed for him and our family. We can’t thank everyone enough for what they did. We are truly grateful to have the support of our friends, family, and the community.”

Robinson Family

The overall love, support, and funds raised exceeded the hopes of the family. The fundraiser left an overwhelming impact on baby Stetson and the Robinson Family that will be remembered forever.

