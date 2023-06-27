Case closed for murder suspect, but not his mother

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man facing murder was to surrender to authorities by late Monday after pleading guilty to a less severe charge.

According to court records, Tayshawn Stevenson, 27, and prosecutors worked out a manslaughter plea deal last week that sent him to prison for three years, followed by five years of supervised release.

On a hot Sunday night in July 2019, he shot 27-year-old Akheem Benjamin Hall outside a Naomi Drive home in Dothan during an ongoing feud.

Federal marshals captured Stevenson in New York State a few weeks later.

Dothan Police also charged Stevenson’s mother, Tiffany Rowell, with Conspiracy to Commit Murder, and she awaits trial.

