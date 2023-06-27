Wiregrass Gives Back
51-year-old inmate found dead at William Donaldson Correctional Facility

William Donaldson Correctional Facility
William Donaldson Correctional Facility((Source: WBRC))
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - An inmate died at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility Saturday morning.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the inmate as 51-year-old Eric Tyronne Person.

Person was found by correctional staff unresponsive in his assigned dorm area. He was then taken to the prison infirmary to receive medical care and later transported to UAB Hospital.

Person died at the hospital and was pronounced at 8:51 a.m.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. At this time, there is no evidence of foul play associated with this death.

The Alabama Department of Corrections – Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

