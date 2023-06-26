Teen dies in two-vehicle Ozark crash

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A two vehicle accident in Ozark on Sunday resulted in the death of a teen.

According to information released by the Ozark Department of Public Safety, at 3:12 p.m. on June 25 Ozark Police, the Dale County Sheriff’s Office, Ozark EMS, and the Ozark Fire Department responded on the scene at the intersection of South Union Avenue and Adams Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered the driver and back seat passenger of a Nissan Altima with injuries, the driver with non-life threatening injuries and the passenger with life threatening injuries. The driver of a Chevy Equinox also had non-life threatening injuries.

The drivers of the two vehicles were transported to local hospitals by EMS for treatment, while the passenger of the Altima was air lifted to Flowers Hospital.

That passenger, identified as 18-year-old Camron D’angelo Jones, eventually died as a result of his injuries on Monday, June 26 at around 2:05 p.m., according to Dale County Coroner John Cawley.

A preliminary investigation revealed the Altima was traveling inbound on South Union Avenue and struck the Equinox as it was turning at the intersection. The Altima then crash into a power pole as a result of the collision.

Additional details are limited at this time as Ozark Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit continues to investigate, with assistance from the State of Alabama Bureau of Investigation’s Traffic Homicide Unit.

Anyone with knowledge regarding this accident is asked to contact the Ozark Police Department at 334-774-2644.

