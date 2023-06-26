Snell caps off historic season with national POTY honor

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It was a season for the record books for Wallace-Dothan’s Kade Snell.

The Wicksburg baseball alum received two more national awards for the 2023 season.

The 2023 American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings named the National Position Players of the Year and among them was Wallace-Dothan’s Kade Snell.

Just two hours later when you thought the awards for the two-way player ended, he was awarded the most prestigious junior college award, NJCAA D1 Player of the Year.

He is the first player in the ACCC to win the NJCAA National Player of the Year Award.

He hit .396 on the season totaling 76 hits. He hit 13 home runs, 12 doubles and drove in 70 RBIs.

He was just as good on the mound. In 14 starts, Snell was 10-0 in 77.1 innings pitched. He had 87 strikeouts and a 1.86 ERA with three complete games.

Here is a full list of Snell’s accomplishments from this past season with the Wallace Governors:

2023 NJCAA DI First-Team All-America

2023 ABCA/Rawlings Position Player of the Year

2023 ACCC Player of the Year

2023 ACCC Pitcher of the Year

2023 All-District Pitcher

2023 All-District Designated Hitter

2023 South Division Player of the Year

2023 South Division Pitcher of the Year

2023 All-South Division First Team Pitcher

2023 All-South Division First Team Designated Hitter

2023 Alabama Sports Writers Association Community College Athlete of the Year

2023 Wallace Community College President’s Award Finalist

2023 Commissioner’s Honor Roll

2023 Dean’s List

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.