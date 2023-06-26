Wiregrass Gives Back
Slocomb welcoming new middle and high school principals

While they may be new to the position, they are not new to Slocomb.
By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - Some open administration positions at Slocomb schools have been filled by some familiar faces.

Both Slocomb Middle School and Slocomb High School have hired a new principal.

At the middle school, Jarrod “JJ” Price will be taking over the principal position after teaching at both Slocomb Middle and Slocomb High for more than 25 years.

Price is also a former student of both schools.

“That’s a pretty fun age, for me, from the teachers perspective,” said Price. “I’m looking forward to spending more time with that age group again.”

Denise Whitfield, former principal of Slocomb Middle, will be going up to SHS.

Whitfield has spent more than 30 years in education, particularly special education and working for the district at a point. She even came out of retirement to go back into education.

“I want it to be the best high school, not just in the area, I want it to be the best high school in the state and really I want it to be the best high school in the nation, so that’s my mission,” said Whitfield.

This change was announced via the Geneva County Schools Facebook page.

