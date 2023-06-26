Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

SEC announces 2024 Men’s Basketball conference opponents

Southeastern Conference
Southeastern Conference(WSFA 12 News)
By James Hayes
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Southeastern Conference released the 2024 conference opponents on Monday afternoon.

The Auburn Tigers will meet the following teams on the hardwood during the 2024 season

HomeAway
AlabamaAlabama
GeorgiaArkansas
KentuckyFlorida
LSUGeorgia
Ole MissOle Miss
Mississippi StateMississippi State
South CarolinaMissouri
Texas A&MTennessee
VanderbiltVanderbilt

The Alabama Crimson Tide will face the following conference foes during the 2024 season

HomeAway
ArkansasAuburn
AuburnFlorida
FloridaGeorgia
LSUKentucky
Mississippi StateLSU
MissouriOle Miss
South CarolinaMississippi State
TennesseeTennessee
Texas A&MVanderbilt

For the full list of SEC teams and their 2024 men’s basketball opponents, click here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle accident on Sunday in Ozark at the intersection of South Union Avenue and Adams...
Teen dies in two-vehicle Ozark crash
Jamie Connolly at the Houston County Courthouse with attorney David Harrison on November 7, 2022.
Judge orders drug informant’s name revealed, prosecutors balk
Generic drowning picture
Panama City Beach drownings claim three lives in single day
Legendary disco and dance group KC and The Sunshine Band will perform live at the Dothan Civic...
KC and The Sunshine Band to play Dothan Civic Center
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says