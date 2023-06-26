SYNOPSIS - Scattered showers and storms this morning but no severe weather across the area just a lot of lightning in the storms this morning. Rain chances will stick around into the afternoon hours today so keep the rain gear nearby for Monday. Lower rain chances for Tuesday and Wednesday, after that the heat will crank up for the end of the week with highs approaching 100°.. Stay hydrated and take care of yourself if you have to be outside. Rain chances will return as we head into the weekend.

TODAY - Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 92°. Winds W 5-10 mph 50%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 74°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 10%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. High near 94°. Winds W 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 10%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 96° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 97° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 97° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 94° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 74° High: 93° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 5-10 kts. Seas 2 Feet

