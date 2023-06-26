Wiregrass Gives Back
President Biden announces $1.4 Billion to Alabama for high-speed internet infrastructure

President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in...
President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in Philadelphia, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(AP)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSFA) - The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced that Alabama will receive $1,401,221,901.77 to deploy affordable, reliable, high-speed Internet service.

Right now, 331,206 homes and small businesses in Alabama lack access to a high-speed Internet connection.

As part of the “Internet for All” initiative, a key component of President Biden’s “Investing in America” agenda, the President, Vice President, and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, announced how much funding from the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and five territories will receive.

“Thanks to President Biden’s leadership, we are working with Governor Ivey to deliver on our promise to invest in America by bridging the digital divide and connecting Alabama’s rural communities to the Internet,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “Through more than $1.4 billion in BEAD program allocations, we will bring broadband infrastructure to every corner of the state, which will enhance the quality of life and economic potential for all Alabamians – all while creating good, family-sustaining jobs along the way.”

The BEAD funding will be used to deploy or upgrade broadband networks to ensure that everyone has access to reliable, affordable, high-speed Internet service. Once deployment goals are met, any remaining funding can be used on broadband adoption, training, and workforce development efforts, among other eligible uses.

Eligible Entities will receive their formal notice of allocation on June 30, 2023. Under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Eligible Entities have 180 days from the date of that formal notice to submit their Initial Proposals for how they will run their grant programs. Eligible Entities can begin submitting their Initial Proposals starting July 1, 2023. Once NTIA approves an Initial Proposal, which will occur on a rolling basis, Eligible Entities will be able to access at least 20 percent of their allocated funds.

