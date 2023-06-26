Law officials urge public to exercise caution after recent drownings

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials say the tragic outcomes on our beaches can be avoided by simply obeying the law.

Double red flags mean the water is closed to the public. Law enforcement says the severity of the currents, the size of the waves, and the winds all determine which flags fly.

Sergeant Mike Morris with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said the number of rescues and drownings this year is not unprecedented. However, he said this year is one for the books when it comes to writing $500 citations. Morris said that number is exceeding prior years.

Drownings can also occur on single red and yellow flag days. That’s why law enforcement is encouraging everyone to wear a life jacket.

“The biggest thing I think people can do right now is wear a life jacket,” Morris said. “If you have kids, put a life jacket on them. If you’re an adult and here on vacation, wear a life jacket. Bring a boogie board with a tether on single red or yellow flag days. Don’t get in the water on double.”

BCSO also alerts the public about surf conditions by using different resources. These include flying a banner plane and helicopter across the beach if double red flags are up. Law enforcement also uses loudspeakers on the sand. However, there are only so many people who can respond to water rescues. That’s why you’re urged to think about the dangers of putting others at risk.

“Once we pull the trigger on a double red, that means it’s too dangerous to get in,” Morris said. “I don’t like sending our personnel [in the water to rescue people] on double reds, because it’s usually that severe. Just be aware and realize that if you get in the water and we have to come rescue you, you’re putting everybody at risk.”

Law officials also say you should use common sense. Don’t get in the water if it looks dangerous. Rip currents can be deadly.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.