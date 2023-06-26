Wiregrass Gives Back
KC and The Sunshine Band to play Dothan Civic Center

Legendary disco and dance group KC and The Sunshine Band will perform live at the Dothan Civic...
Legendary disco and dance group KC and The Sunshine Band will perform live at the Dothan Civic Center on Saturday, August 26.(Dothan Civic Center)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Legendary disco and dance group KC and The Sunshine Band will perform live at the Dothan Civic Center on Saturday, August 26.

Reserved seat tickets start at $49 and go on sale Friday, June 30, at 10:00 A.M. at DothanCivicCenter.org.

There will be no opening support act.

This year KC will celebrate 50 years of entertaining us, writing songs, and performing around the world and has no intention of stopping. KC and the Sunshine Band are still as widely popular today as they were when they first danced into the music scene 50 years ago.

Harry Wayne Casey—KC for short—developed a unique fusion of R&B and funk, with a hint of a Latin percussion groove, giving us an impressive string of hits like “Get Down Tonight,” “That’s The Way (I Like It)” and “Shake Your Booty.”

With sales of over 100 million records, nine Grammy nominations, three Grammy Awards and an American Music Award, KC and the Sunshine Band was one of the most progressive bands of the 70s and is credited with changing the sound of modern pop music.

You can count on hearing his music on the radio, at a nightclub, at the movies, in a sports arena or at one of the 100-plus concerts KC and the Sunshine Band plays every year. It is always fun and truly makes all who hear it happy enough to dance.

