Judge orders drug informant’s name revealed, prosecutors balk

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -In a dispute whether to reveal the name of a confidential informant, an Alabama court halted court proceedings in the drug cases of a woman whose online love affair led to the scandalous arrest of a South Alabama prosecutor.

A judge on June 12 ordered prosecutors to turn over to Jamie Joann Connolly’s attorney the informant’s identity, whose tip led to her arrest on a plethora of drug charges and whether that informant received incentives in exchange for that information.

However, prosecutors balked at that order.

According to records, Alabama Assistant Attorney General Jimmy Thomas appealed, and the state Court of Criminal Appeals stayed Connolly’s drug cases last week until the dispute is settled.

Connolly was to be tried Monday on 20 drug charges that Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson would have likely prosecuted if not for his steamy online affair with Connolly which unraveled his promising career and may land Johnson in prison.

In October, he was fired after the Houston County Grand Jury indicted him on felony allegations that he traded favors with female witnesses and/or defendants in cases assigned to his courtroom. He had previously been suspended during an eight-month investigation.

Connolly was not one of those women, presumably because Johnson’s alleged behavior with her, while unethical, was not illegal.

Despite their steamy conversations, Johnson and Connolly appeared to have never met, and their relationship ended soon after drug agents claimed they found illegal narcotics in Connolly’s vehicle during a traffic stop near Daleville.

Official documentation Connolly provided to News4 showed she was drug-free at that time, and a Dale County judge dropped those charges at the request of those arresting officers.

However, Connolly later returned to a drug rehabilitation facility, where Judge Bowden allowed her to remain following her guilty pleas to previous Houston County drug charges in February.

Her attorney believed Bowden, appointed to Connolly Houston County cases, would dismiss her remaining charges if she continued with her rehabilitation efforts.

Johnson’s trial is scheduled for October 30.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.