Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting.(WCAX)
By Allison Baker
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Sneads.

According to law enforcement, the shooting happened Friday night around 6:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office reports one person was shot dead inside a home on Little Zion Road.

Authorities said no arrests have been made and an investigation is taking place.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic drowning picture
Panama City Beach drownings claim three lives in single day
The Alabama Department of Transportation issued an alert for a traffic slowdown along U.S. 84...
Officers search for suspects after Ashford area shooting
Jayden Jackson, 12, is getting a taste of his first job by mowing lawns in his neighborhood.
12-year-old mowing lawns to help family with extra money, purchase school supplies
An Alabama correctional officer has resigned after being charged with trafficking and more.
Alabama correctional officer resigns amid trafficking, other charges
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Justice Department proposes December trial date for Trump in classified documents case

Latest News

Jamie Connolly at the Houston County Courthouse with attorney David Harrison on November 7, 2022.
Judge orders drug informant’s name revealed, prosecutors balk
Snell (pictured) went 9-14 on the weekend, batting an astonishing .643.
Snell caps off historic season with national POTY honor
State to recognize family farms
State accepts applications to celebrate treasured family farms
Troy University is preparing to transfer the deed of one of its Montgomery campus buildings to...
Troy University to transfer building deed to Valiant Cross Academy